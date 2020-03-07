Deogarh: Instructions given here to BJD workers by women and child development and mission shakti minister as well as Deogarh District Planning Committee chairperson Tukuni Sahu speak volume about the importance that the ruling party attaches to upcoming municipal elections in Deogarh district, a report said.

According to sources, a meeting of the BJD leaders, organisational district office-bearers and party workers in Deogarh was held recently at the local circuit house during her one-day unofficial visit to the district.

We need to put more focus on wards for the upcoming municipal elections, Sahu said. She urged local members to strengthen the party’s organisational base in Deogarh district and work together, keeping apart all personal differences.

Sahu advised party workers to be more active than before. Deogarh organisational district president Romancha Ranjan Biswal, district wing president of Krushak Morcha Er Chitta Ranjan Pradhan, Zilla Parishad member Nishani Behera, BJD urban wing president Sukadev Bhanja, senior leaders Er Sujit Kumar Pradhan, Er Bishnu Prasad Amatya attended the meeting.