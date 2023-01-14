G Udayagiri: BJD candidate Siddheswari Nayak has won the byelection to the post of councilor for G Udayagiri Notified Area Council (NAC) in Kandhamal district, officials said Friday. Siddheswari defeated her nearest rival, independent candidate Rakhal Nayak by a margin of 12 votes. Siddheswari got 65 votes while Rakhal secured 53. Congress candidate Kunjabihari Nayak received only 14 votes while BJP’s Sujata Nayak managed to get only one vote. Ward No-6 for which the bypoll was held, has 198 voters out of which 133 exercised their franchise. Election officer Subhranjali Pradhan declared Siddheswari as the winner after the end of the counting.