Bhopal: With the BJP winning nine out of the 28 Assembly seats Tuesday in the Madhya Pradesh bypolls, the ruling party has already attained a simple majority in the 230-member house. The BJP is leading in 10 other seats. Voting for bypolls to the 28 Assembly seats was held November 3 and counting of ballots was taken up Tuesday.

The BJP’s current strength in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government is 107. The nine more seats take have taken to the simple majority mark of 116. The effective strength of the 230-member house is 229.

According to Election Commission data, the BJP has so far won nine seats – Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Anuppur, Sanchi, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar and Suwasara. On the other hand, the opposition Congress has so far won one seat Biaora – and was leading in eight others.

By-elections were held in 28 constituencies – 25 of which fell vacant due to resignations by sitting Congress MLAs who joined the BJP earlier this year. The remaining three seats were unrepresented due to death of sitting MLAs.