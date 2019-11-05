Paradip: BJP and BJD Monday held separate press conferences over Kalinga Baliyatra here in Jagatsinghpur and spewed venom at each other over organising the event.

BJP leaders such as Bibhuprasad Tarai and Sampad Swain informed the press that industrial houses and some generous people are contributing money for the Baliyatra. However, the administrative officers and BJD leaders are misappropriating the money. And many more such irregularities are taking place. The BJP has launched a strike against these irregularities.

“The BJD leaders are now trying to spoil our plan by using police and district administration,” Tarai alleged, adding that they would continue their strike and, if required, hold roadshows in all the 19 wards.

BJD town president Sumant Kumar Biswal and municipality chairman and BJD town secretary Basant Biswal said the municipality has done a number of pro-people projects. BJD’s such popularity has become a bone in the throat of BJP, which is why, they are making a fuss over Kalinga Baliyatra.

“The district administration is organising the Baliyatra. The municipality is only helping the administration in organising the festival. There are 120 members in the festival committee and Nirmal Swain, father of the leader sitting in the strike, and former MLA Bibhuprasad Tarai are in the committee,” said Basant.

BJP is linking a socio-cultural function to politics because municipality election is round the corner. They are trying to stop the organisers from organizing Baliyatra but would never success in their nefarious attempt, BJD leaders further alleged.

Meanwhile, more than five volunteer organisations organised a press meet at Pantha Nivas Monday night to inform their support for BJD.

PNN