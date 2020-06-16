Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJP Tuesday targeted ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for ‘low’ Covid-19 testing rate in the state as compared to other states. Even the government is not implementing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s own instruction to test 15,000 samples each day, the BJP alleged.

Speaking to media persons here, BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra said, “The state government is blowing its own trumpet for its achievements in Covid-19 management. However, the reality is different. While neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is conducting 15,000 tests every day, Odisha is testing 3,000 to 4,000 samples.”

The testing rate is not at all encouraging in the state, he said, adding, 3,477 tests were done June 7 while 3,317 samples were tested June 8, 2,969 June 9, 3,026 June 10, 3,333 June 11, 3,833 June 12, 3,880 June 13, 3,558 June 14 and 2,499 tests June 15.

Migrant workers being discharged after seven days’ institutional quarantine may spread the virus in local community. Therefore, the government should send them home only after they are found negative for the deadly virus, the BJP leader said.

Welcoming the decision to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify Covid patients, Mohapatra urged the government to provide required self-care equipment like masks, PPE among other things.

Commenting on this, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the state government is conducting tests as per the guidelines issued by the Union government and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“Odisha is doing Covid tests on symptomatic persons as per ICMR guidelines because of which the situation here is under control. Odisha has also been doing random tests as per ICMR norms,” Patra said.

As per CM’s directions, the Covid-19 testing capacity has been increased to 15,000 per day but the state is undertaking the testing as per ICMR and Union government guidelines, the BJD leader further said.

The same testing process is also being followed by BJP and Congress ruled states across India, he said, adding, “BJP leaders should first read and learn about their own party run Centre’s COVID testing guidelines and follow them rather than politicising such a sensitive issue.”

The BJD leader claimed that Odisha is in a better positition so far as Covid-19 is concerned because of its numero uno strategy of Temporary Medical Centres (TMCs).