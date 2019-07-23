Angul: Angul unit of BJP has called for a dawn to dusk strike here Wednesday over failing law and order situation in the district.

The announcement of the strike came after major organisations in the district including BJP, Congress and SUCI held a mass demonstration Monday over the eyes of two people being enucleated at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here.

The district unit of BJP has taken the call demanding a fair probe into the incidents and immediate arrest of the accused.

Besides, accusing the district administrations of laxity in probing the incident where an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped near town bus-stand July 21, the saffron party has called for a faster probe into the incident.

The police, meanwhile, said that the investigation is progressing well and they are close to arresting the accused in the rape case. Five men, so far, have been detained in connection with the incident, said local police.

It may be mentioned here that days after eyes of a dead minor girl were enucleated at the DHH here, an eye of a man who had died in a road accident was allegedly gouged out at the hospital Monday night while the body was kept in mortuary giving rise to anger among the locals.