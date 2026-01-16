Nagpur: In a resounding endorsement of the “Double Engine” governance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has effectively decimated the opposition in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections. As counting enters the final stages Friday, the BJP has surged past the majority mark in the 151-member NMC, reclaiming its stronghold in the hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

While the final tally is being consolidated by the State Election Commission, current trends and declared results as of 5:30 p.m. indicate a near-total dominance by the Mahayuti alliance. BJP, which held 108 seats in the 2017 body, appears set to improve its performance, potentially crossing the 115-seat mark.

Political analysts attribute this victory to the heavyweight campaigning by local icons Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who framed the election around infrastructure and urban development.

The Congress, despite an aggressive campaign led by party MLA Vikas Thakre, failed to break the BJP’s grassroots network. Internal rift and the decision of MVA constituents (NCP-SP and Congress) to contest separately are seen as the primary reasons for the fractured opposition vote.

The city recorded a moderate turnout of approximately 51-52 per cent on polling day, amidst reports of minor EVM glitches and discrepancies in voter lists in some prabhags.

“This is a victory for development over divisive politics. Nagpur has once again shown that it trusts the vision of PM Modi and the leadership in Maharashtra,” said CM Fadnavis.

Minister Gadkari expressed his joy over the results, describing them as a clear mandate for stability, progress, and efficient administration. Congratulating the alliance’s top leadership, Gadkari extended his heartiest greetings to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, BJP State President Ravindra Chavan, and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

He also lauded the collective efforts of the Mahayuti office-bearers, public representatives, and grassroots workers whose tireless campaigning led to this success.

“The people of Maharashtra have once again reposed their firm faith in the BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti. This result is not just limited to local governance but serves as a testament to the state’s overall political atmosphere and the government’s development-oriented policies,” Minister Gadkari stated.

The Union Minister emphasised that the victory reflects the positive impact of the government’s work over the past few years, particularly in Infrastructure and Roads, with significant improvements in connectivity and transportation, Urban Development, which has enhanced focus on sanitation, water supply, and citizen-centric services and state governance with a commitment to making cities more capable and accessible.

Minister Gadkari noted that the electorate chose “development over negative politics,” signalling a rejection of the opposition’s narrative. He credited the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efficient execution by CM Fadnavis for propelling Maharashtra towards becoming a leading industrial and prosperous state.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress Leader Vikas Thakre, in his reaction on NMC results, remarked, “While we respect the mandate, the confusion caused by the prabhag system and voter list errors cannot be ignored. We will continue to serve as a strong opposition for the people of Nagpur.”

With a clear majority in sight, the focus now shifts to the Mayoral selection. Names of several senior BJP leaders are already doing the rounds. The official notification of the newly elected corporators is expected by late tonight or Saturday morning.