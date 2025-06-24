Bengaluru: Former BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde, his gunman, driver, and an unidentified person have been booked for assault and issuing a threat to a family after intercepting their car, police said Tuesday.

The incident allegedly occurred Monday evening.

According to a complaint filed by Saif Khan, a resident of Halenahalli in Bengaluru, the four men travelling in a car — including Hegde — allegedly intercepted his vehicle near Suttariya College on the Tumakuru-Bengaluru National Highway and assaulted him.

Khan stated that he and his family were returning in a car from a wedding in Tumakuru when their vehicle was surrounded and forced to stop. The assailants allegedly claimed to be officials, then proceeded to assault Khan, his brother Salman Khan, his mother Gulmeer Unnisa, and uncle Ilyas Khan, according to the complaint.

The FIR mentions that communal slurs were hurled, life threats were issued, and a firearm was brandished. Salman Khan’s teeth allegedly got broken, while Ilyas Khan suffered injuries in the attack.

Police did not divulge the reason behind the assault.

Dobbespet Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint.

