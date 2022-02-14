Anandapur: Campaigning for elections to the three zilla parishad zones 1, 2 and 3 under Anandapur block in Keonjhar district has been on in full swing. Political analysts feel that all the three zones will see a triangular contest between the BJD, BJP and Congress candidates.

Candidates of the three parties along with their supporters and frontline leaders are conducting door-to-door campaigns. The ZP zone-1 comprising Kodapada, Kolimati, Gayalmunda, Dhakotha, Panasdiha, Budhikuda and Manoharpur panchayats is unreserved for women. The BJD has fielded Tini Rana, BJP Tapaswini Mohant and the Congress Minarani Behera.

In some panchayats, the anti-incumbency factor has been problem for the ruling party candidate. BJD rebels are actively working in Panasdiha and Manoharpur panchayats. In Gayalmunda panchayat, some disgruntled leaders of BJD have allegedly struck a secret understanding with opposition candidates.

In the 2017 elections, the BJD won the ZP zone-1. Though this zone will see contest mainly between the BJP and BJD, but the chances of the Congress candidate changing the electoral equation cannot be ruled out. Another worrying factor the BJD is that young voters are leaning towards the BJP.

ZP zone-2 comprising Kantipal, Kathakata, Tartara, Baundagada, Mochinda and Shalabani panchayats is unreserved. The seat is expected to witness tough fight among the three parties. Even though the BJD is favourite to win here, the possibility of some rebels playing spoilsport for the party candidate can’t be ruled out.

A triangular contest is also likely in ZP zone-3 consisting Jalasuan, Panchupalli, Bailo, Belabahali and Haridapal panchayats. Interestingly, all the candidates of the BJD, BJP and Congress are residents of Bailo panchayat.

In the 2017 elections, the controversy over the Belabahali bridge turned the table on the ruling party. An independent candidate backed by local leader Sanatan Mahakud won the ZP seat.

Currently, Sanatan is backing the BJD candidate Urmila Sahu. But BJP’s Asima Mishra is likely to have an edge over her rivals, given some factors, it is said.