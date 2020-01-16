Guwahati: In a dramatic development which took place Wednesday evening, young Assamese BJP leader Prodyut Bora resigned from the national executive committee and primary membership of the party. It should be stated here that Bora founded the highly successful IT cell of the BJP.

In his resignation letter, Bora said that the BJP was no more a party with a difference. “Madness has gripped the party. The desire to win at any cost has destroyed the ethos of BJP. This is not the party I joined in 2004,” Bora has been quoted as saying by an English daily after sending his resignation letter to BJP president Amit Shah.

“The country needs a different kind of political alternative. It is up to the BJP to be that or people will look for choices,” Bora further stated. He also informed that he had got offers from the Assam units of Congress, AAP and the AGP to join, but he was not keen to take them up.

The 41-year-old Bora, in his four-page resignation letter has raised several questions regarding the style in which Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi function. He stated in the letter Modi had ‘damaged the democratic tradition of the country where the PM is the first among equals in the Cabinet system and not the first among unequals’.

In the letter, the Assam leader also questioned Shah regarding his ‘highly individualised/centralised style of functioning. “In any organisation, the style of the leader is quickly copied by those below him/her. What I am seeing in the party, at least in Assam, is the flowering of junior Amit Shahs, with a tenth of your capability and ten times your arrogance,” Bora wrote.

Bora also wondered what had happened to Modi’s election promise of sending the Bangladeshi illegal migrants packing from Assam.

