Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling BJP Friday lodged a police complaint against a man for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

BJP’s media cell coordinator Sujit Kumar Das along with state vice-president Jatin Mohanty filed a written complaint at the Maitree Vihar Cyber and Economic Offences Police Station, the party said in a statement.

The complaint alleged that the person used abusive words in social media posts with the intention to defame Majhi.

“He is found to be posting false and misleading information with unconstitutional words and abusive and obscene comments, which is a punishable offence,” the statement said.

“Such remarks were intended to damage the image and dignity of the chief minister and create unnecessary political tension,” the party said.

It urged the police to take appropriate legal action against the accused.