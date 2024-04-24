Jaipur: Bikaner BJP Minority Morcha district president Usman Ghani, who expressed displeasure with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks in Rajasthan, was Wednesday expelled from the party for “tarnishing” its image.

Ghani, while talking to a news channel recently in New Delhi, had said that the BJP was going to lose three-four Lok Sabha seats out of 25 seats in Rajasthan.

He also condemned Modi’s remarks regarding Muslims during election rallies in the state.

When asked about the remarks of Modi regarding Muslims, Ghani had said that being a Muslim, he was disappointed at what the prime minister said.

He said that when he “goes to Muslims to seek votes” for the BJP, the community people talk about the kind of remarks made by the PM and “look for answers” from him.

He also said that the Jat community is angry with the BJP in the state and they have voted against the party in Churu and other constituencies.

Ghani had also said that he was not afraid if the party takes any action against him for what he was saying.

After a video of Ghani surfaced on social media in which he is talking to a news channel reporter, BJP state disciplinary committee chairman Onkar Singh Lakhawat said that an attempt was made by Usman Ghani to “tarnish” the image of party in the media.

“The party took cognizance of the act of Usman Ghani to tarnish its image and expelled him from the primary membership of the party for six years, considering it a breach of discipline,” Lakhawat said in a statement.

Bikaner Lok Sabha seat went to polls in the first phase on April 19.

While addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara, PM Modi on Sunday had suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would “redistribute” wealth to Muslims. He alleged that the Congress plans to give the people’s hard-earned money and valuables to the “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

The remarks have triggered a backlash from several opposition parties.

