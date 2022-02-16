Sambalpur: The legislator of Sambalpur Assembly constituency and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra was booked Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving and giving death threats to a tehsildar on duty, informed an official in the local police station Wednesday.

Along with 10 of his supporters, Mishra had earlier abused Sambalpur Sadar tehsildar and Executive Magistrate Laxman Amat using filthy languages February 12.

The MLA had threatened Amat with dire consequences while the latter was engaged in an eviction drive at Durgapali locality of Kusumpara in the district. A case (No-42/2022) has been registered against him at Khetrajpur police station in Sambalpur February 15 afternoon based on an FIR lodged by Amat.

Police have charged MLA Mishra under Sections 143, 294, 186, 353, 506, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched a probe into the case, Khetrajpur police station IIC Mamata Nayak informed.

The executive magistrate along with Sadar additional tehsildar Saroja Behera and several other officials including local police personnel was engaged in eviction of illegal constructions at Durgapali when Mishra and his goons came to the spot and abused Amat, the FIR stated.

The MLA also created disorder and obstructed the eviction drive.

Also read: Odisha registers 852 new Covid-19 cases; 181 below 18 years

A heated argument ensued between Mishra and Amat, who tried to convince the former. In the process, the former gave death threats.

“After getting information from some unauthorised occupants, the local MLA rushed to the spot and created disturbances. Tension mounted in the eviction site for quite long hours following the incident. Later, the matter was brought to the knowledge of department higher-ups and Sub-Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas. The sub-collector ordered tehsildar Amat to lodge an FIR against the MLA,” an official said.

Notably, Mishra opposed the drive being carried to evict slum dwellers in Durgapali for road expansion work. The local MLA also demanded to rehabilitate the evictees at a location of their choice in the city.

PNN