Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 852 new Covid-19 cases, of which 181 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,79,898. Active caseload in the state now stands at 9,433.

Odisha reported 19 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,945 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported 22 Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday.

Balasore reported the highest deaths (six). It was followed by Khurda (five), Nuapada (three) and Ganjam, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Sambalpur districts (one each).

Out of total 852 new infections, 495 were reported from quarantine centres while 357 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 925 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 113 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Koraput with 90 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (16), Balasore (25), Bargarh (11), Bhadrak (16), Bolangir (7), Boudh (12), Cuttack (64), Deogarh (17), Dhenkanal (17), Gajapati (33), Ganjam (9), Jagatsinghpur (28), Jajpur (40), Jharsuguda (10), Kalahandi (11), Kandhamal (26), Kendrapara (14), Keonjhar (15), Malkangiri (3), Mayurbhanj (26), Nabarangpur (20), Nayagarh (17), Nuapada (25), Puri (11), Rayagada (13), Sambalpur (39), Subarnapur (10) and Sundargarh (89).

The State Pool reported 25 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,85,95,269 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,671.

PNN