Cuttack: An unidentified woman’s body was recovered from Kathajodi River beneath Trisulia Bridge Thursday morning.

A team from the fire services department retrieved the body after it was spotted floating in the river. A bag and a pair of slippers believed to belong to the woman were found near the bridge.

The identity of the deceased had not been established at the time of reporting. Authorities have not yet determined whether the death was a case of homicide or suicide.

After recovering body, the fire services team handed it over to Baranga police for further investigation.