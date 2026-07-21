Jajpur: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday nabbed a Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Prafulla Kumar Nath of Kacha rasahi panchayat under Korei block in Jajpur district for allegedly accepting Rs 5,000 bribe from a beneficiary for clearing the final installment under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana (AGY).

According to Vigilance, the accused had demanded Rs 10,000 from a widow beneficiary to release the final installment and bonus amount under the rural housing scheme. After the beneficiary expressed her inability to pay the full amount, the PEO allegedly reduced the demand to Rs 5,000 and warned that the payment would not be released unless the bribe was paid.

A case has been registered at Kataka Vigilance Police Station under Case No. 26/2026, and further investigation is on. Left with no option, the woman approached the Vigilance, following which officials laid a trap and caught Nath red-handed while he was accepting the Rs 5,000 bribe. The entire tainted amount was recovered from his possession