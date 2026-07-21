Parjang: Three masked men assaulted an elderly couple and decamped with cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 15 lakh during an armed robbery at their residence, barely 100 metres from the Saanda police outpost under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district, late Monday night.

Police said the miscreants entered the house of retired college librarian Suresh Chandra Pani and his wife, Reena Pani, around 2am through the balcony. Two of the intruders were armed with sharp weapons, while the third carried a heavy stick. The robbers allegedly assaulted Suresh Pani, demanded the key to the locker and forced him to lie still with a blanket covering his face. They also assaulted his wife before taking away gold ornaments, cash and their cellphones. A probe is on.