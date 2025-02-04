Bhubaneswar: A ruling BJP MLA in Odisha has warned ‘Jatra’ groups that action would be taken against them if they perform any obscene dance at the upcoming Khandagiri Mahotsav and Kharavela Mela in Bhubaneswar.

The annual Khandagiri Mahotsav and Kharavela Mela begins at Khandagiri Hills on ‘Magha Saptami’ every year where ‘Jatra’ groups from different parts of the state perform. This time around 13 ‘Jatra’ groups will perform at the mahotsav which will begin Wednesday.

Monday BJP MLA from Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Babu Singh and around 100 people including women took a pledge before Goddess Barabhuja (Maa Durga) at the Khandagiri hills in the city to protest any kind of obscene dance during Jatra shows at the mela.

Singh said initially 100 people including women have taken the pledge to oppose obscene performance by certain jatra groups. “If required, we will use lathi against persons performing obscene dance in jatra shows,” he told reporters.

“We are determined to protect our culture and Odia heritage. Khandagiri Kumbh Mela and Kharawela Mahotsav will be celebrated with great pomp this year. Today, we took a resolution to protect our culture by offering prayers to Maa Barabhuja,” the lawmaker said, adding that they have launched a special drive against obscene and vulgar performances in public places.

The BJP MLA appealed to jatra groups and artists to refrain from obscene performances or else ‘thengas’ (lathi) will be used against them.

The activists armed with long wooden sticks will camp at Khandagiri and keep a close vigil on jatra groups and take action against the organisers and artists if they resort to any vulgarity, he said.

Asked whether he is not taking the law into his own hands, Singh said: “First I am an Odia and then an MLA. I will fight for the protection of my great Odia culture. The people who will indulge in unsocial activities will be punished.”

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a strict warning and advised the organisers to conduct jatras and plays without hurting the public sentiments.

“There is no place of obscenity or vulgarity in public,” said BMC commissioner Rajesh P Patil.

PTI