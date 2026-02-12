New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Thursday said he has given a notice to initiate a ‘substantive motion’ against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and demanded that his Lok Sabha membership be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life.

Speaking to PTI videos in Parliament House complex, Dubey said that in his notice, he has stated how the Leader of the Opposition visits foreign countries,s joining hands with the Soros Foundation, USAID, Ford Foundation and colludes with anti-India elements.

A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative house or assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion.

No privilege motion notice. I have given a substantive motion notice where I have mentioned how he visits Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia with Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation and USAID, and colludes with anti-India forces, Dubey alleged.

The BJP MP demanded that the Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi be cancelled and that he be debarred from contesting elections for life.