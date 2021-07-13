New Delhi: BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur, Sudhir Gupta, has taken a dig at Aamir Khan. Sudhir Gupta said that at the age of becoming a grandfather, Aamir is looking for a third wife. The politician is known for making bizzare comments. He made the statement while talking to reporters Sunday on the occasion of ‘World Population Day’. Gupta also said that India will not be able to ever achieve control over its population because of people like Aamir Khan.

“Aamir Khan left his first wife Reena Dutta with two children, Kiran Rao with one child. Now, at the age of becoming grandfather, he is looking for a third wife,” ‘CNN-News 18’ quoted the BJP leader as saying. “Those who claim that people like Khan have no brains for job other than selling eggs’ were correct,” added Gupta.

Gupta indirectly indicated that if Aamir has a third wife, he certainly will have more children and that will increase the population of India.

Aamir and Kiran Rao, who have a son Azad, recently announced their separation. The two, in a video had asked everyone to pray for them and that both of them would happily co-parent their son. They did so after being married for close to 15 years. Aamir and Kiran had first met on the sets of Lagaan where the latter was working as an assistant director.

Gupta also said that India is suffering because of its population while the land area of the country has not increased. He asserted that space problem is disturbing the harmony of the country.