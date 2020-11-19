Kolkata: A BJP office was gutted by fire in West Benga’s North 24 Parganas district. The BJP’s leaders alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was behind the incident. However, the charge was refuted by local leaders of the Trinamool Congress.

The party office was burnt Wednesday night. It was located at Babanpur under Barrackpur Lok Sabha constituency held by the BJP. It was won by Arjun Singh on a BJP ticket after he quit TMC at not being nominated for the seat.

Police said that there was a report of a fire at a party office in Babanpur area under Mohanpur gram panchayat. “It was not clear how the fire broke out around midnight last night. A case has been launched,” a police officer said.

Singh alleged that it was a case of arson carried out by ‘TMC goons’. The BJP MP tweeted, “This picture represents the situation of DEMOCRACY in WB under Mamata Banerjee’s Gunda Raj.”

Other BJP leaders also reacted to the situation. “BJP has now reached all corners of Bengal. We have an unparalleled support by the public throughout the state. TMC’s long run of violence and appeasement politics is now destined to end!” BJP national secretary Arvind Menon said in a Twitter post without directly referring to the fire incident.

A district TMC leader said that his party was in no way involved in the incident. “As the Assembly election is approaching, the BJP is seeing the Trinamool Congress’ ghost in every single mishap across West Bengal,” he said.

Assembly polls in West Bengal are due in April-May next year.