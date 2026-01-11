Kolkata: BJP workers Sunday protested at various places in West Bengal, following the attack on Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters.

The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of those involved, alleging a conspiracy to kill the BJP leader by setting his vehicle on fire.

BJP supporters staged demonstrations in Medinipur city and Bankura’s Sonamukhi, where they blocked roads and burnt tyres, demanding accountability for what they described as a serious security lapse.

Slogans were raised against the state administration, with demands for exemplary punishment for those involved.

Adhikari Saturday alleged that he was attacked by TMC supporters in Paschim Medinipur district.

Demanding the immediate arrest of those involved, Adhikari began a dharna at the Chandrakona police station.

Tonight, approximately around 820 pm, while I was returning from Purulia, at Chandrakona Road, Paschim Medinipur district, I was viciously attacked by TMC goons, he alleged in a post on X, sharing a purported video of the incident.

Claiming that the attack happened in the presence of police personnel who were mute spectators, Adhikari said it was an assault on every voice of opposition in the state.

Police said an investigation is underway, adding that video footage of the incident will be examined to verify the claims and identify those involved.