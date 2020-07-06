New Delhi: The Congress accused Monday the BJP of resorting to ‘cheap distractions and stunts’ to ‘manage headlines’ during the India-China border crisis. This reaction came after the ruling party attacked Rahul Gandhi for not attending meetings of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. The Congress also said that had the BJP government spent its energy in fighting China and supporting the Armed Forces, it would not have to ‘lie’ and ‘mislead’ the country on Chinese transgressions at the border.

The Congress’ counter came after BJP chief JP Nadda took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi who has been firing salvos at the Modi government daily over the border stand-off. Nadda said that Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of Standing Committee on Defence but continues to demoralise the nation and question the valour of armed forces.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit back at Nadda. He said Nadda’s ‘insidious comments’ are making him look like a ‘poorer version of malicious BJP spokespersons’.

“Had the BJP and the Modi Government spent its energy in fighting China and supporting our Armed Forces, you wouldn’t need to lie on Chinese transgressions to mislead the nation,” Surjewala said on Twitter.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the government has not called any meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence for the last three months at a time when there has been tension at the border in Ladakh. He claimed that the BJP is “rattled” because its ‘flimsy’ and ‘individual-centric’ foreign policy has failed and is resorting to ‘cheap diversionary tactics’.

“Why resort to such cheap distractions. China is making incursions into Indian territory at 6-7 points in Ladakh and the prime minister is giving a clean chit to China, saying ‘there has been no incursion and no one has occupied our land or post’,” said Khera.

Accusing the BJP of resorting to headline management, the Congress leader said it does not work beyond a point. “These are cheap stunts to manage headlines. Instead of responding to questions asked by Rahul Gandhi, whether on coronavirus, foreign policy, economy or the border standoff, you (the BJP) respond by attacking the one who has asked the question,” Khera said.

Asking the BJP government to target China and not Gandhi, Khera said, “China will not go back by attacking Rahul Gandhi, so attack China instead.”