New Delhi: The BJP flayed Rahul Gandhi Thursday for ‘echoing’ US President Donald Trump’s ‘dead economy’ jibe at India, calling it a ‘shameful’ insult to the aspirations, achievements and well-being of the people of the country as it asked the Congress leader why he “repeats” foreign propaganda that undermines the country.

This came after Gandhi said everyone except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman knows that the Indian economy is “dead”, as he accused the BJP-led government of destroying the country’s economic, defence and foreign policies.

Trump has mounted a sharp attack on India and Russia over their close ties and said the two countries can take their “dead economies down together”. The US president’s fresh criticism of New Delhi and Moscow came hours after announcing a 25 per cent tariff against India, plus a “penalty” for its trade with Russia.

Reacting sharply to the Congress leader’s remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X: “Rahul Gandhi has hit a new low by echoing ‘dead economy’ jibe — a shameful insult to the aspirations, achievements, and well-being of the Indian people.”

“But let’s be honest — the only thing truly ‘dead’ here is Rahul Gandhi’s own political credibility and legacy,” he added.

Citing data showing growth in various sectors, the BJP leader said, “This is not a dead economy. This is a surging, resilient India.”

Even amidst a global slowdown, India remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank revising their growth projections for the country upwards, he said.

Malviya alleged that Gandhi’s “constant attempts” to belittle India’s economic rise are not mere “political jabs”. They are “direct insults” to the 140 crore Indians working hard to build a better future, he charged.

“Who is Rahul Gandhi really speaking for? Why does he repeat foreign propaganda that undermines India?” Malviya asked.

“It’s time to call out the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty’s deep-rooted inferiority complex, which has for decades kept India chained to low ambition and foreign appeasement,” he said, adding, “No more. New India believes in itself — even if Rahul Gandhi never will.”

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said making anti-India statements has become Gandhi’s “mentality”.

“Whenever anyone makes an anti-India statement in the world, he grabs it,” the former Union minister said.

PTI