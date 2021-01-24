Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Bairia constituency, Surendra Singh came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He said Sunday that Mamata Banerjee hails from a ‘demoness culture’ and that her DNA is ‘defected’. Surendra was referring to Banerjee taking offence Saturday at the chanting of slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The incident happened at a programme held in Kolkata on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“There is defect in the DNA of Mamata Banerjee. She hails from the demoness culture (Mamata Banerjee ke DNA mein dosh hai, woh raakshashi sanskriti ki hai). No demon can love Lord Ram. Mamata Banerjee is a dishonest and evil (shaitan) person. Her hatred for Lord Ram is natural,” Surendra told reporters.

Surendra added that the violence and murder unleashed allegedly by members of Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal provide proof of their ‘evil’ act.

Banerjee had Saturday declined to speak at an official programme at the lawn of Victoria Memorial Hall to celebrate Bose’s birth anniversary. Her decision came after ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised by a section of the audience in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said such ‘insult’ was unacceptable.

Meanwhile the TMC expressed Sunday regret over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘silence’ on the ‘reprehensible treatment’ meted out to Banerjee. West Bengal minister Bratya Basu, during a press meet here, said the incident reflects the ‘misogynistic mindset’ of certain people.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the programme, did not utter a single word condemning the behaviour of a section of audience. This shows that the BJP has no respect for Netaji and has no idea what he stood for,” Basu claimed.

The TMC MLA claimed that ‘a dark fascist force’ was trying to grab power in West Bengal. He alleged that freedom of expression would be under stake, if it gets to seize control.

“Please don’t allow this force to take control of Bengal. It will do away with our freedom of expression. People of different ideologies are free to air their views in Bengal. That would all come to end,” Basu said at an event in Kolkata.