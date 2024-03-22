Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal Friday said that his party will contest alone in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

Samal Thanked BJD for extending support to Modi Government in the Centre, but announced on his X (formerly Twitter) handle that BJP will fight alone this time in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats of Odisha.

Samal wrote, “For the last 10 years, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Odisha, under the leadership of Shri Naveen Patnaik, has been supporting the Government of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on a number of issues of national importance. We thank him for that.”

“We feel that in the states, where there are double engine governments across the country, the development and welfare of the poor have been accelerated and the concerned states are also making progress in all fields,” he added.

In the same post, Samal also alleged that many welfare schemes of the Modi government in Odisha are not reaching the grassroots level, due to which the poor sisters and brothers of Odisha are not getting the benefits.

“We are unable to agree with the state government on a number of issues related to Odisha’s self-respect, pride and interests of the people of the state.”

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go alone in all the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats this time to build a developed India and a developed Odisha under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of four and a half crore Odias,” he concluded.

PNN