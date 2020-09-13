Chinsurah (West Bengal): The body of a BJP worker was found hanging Sunday from a tree in this town of West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Sunday. The man has been identified as Ganesh Roy, a middle-aged daily wager. He was found hanging from a tree near his village in Khanati area near the Goghat railway station, police said. Earlier also bodies of a BJP workers have been found hanging from trees in different parts of West Bengal.

The BJP alleged Ganesh was murdered by members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a charged denied by the state’s ruling party. Ganesh’s family alleged that Roy was killed by his political adversaries.

Roy was missing since Saturday evening, police said. They added that the circumstances behind his death were being investigated.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that Roy was murdered by the TMC. Then his body was hanged from the tree around midnight to spread panic among his party’s workers in the area.

“It has become a new trend to hang to death BJP workers. We will launch a strong resistance. TMC is scared of the growing support for the BJP,” Ghosh said.

The TMC said their party members were not involved in the death of Ganesh.

Local TMC MLA Manas Majumdar, in turn, pointed fingers at the BJP for the ‘unnatural death’ of Ganesh. “None from our party is involved in his death,” Majumdar said. “The truth will come out after investigation,” he added.

Hooghly’s BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said, “This brutality needs to stop. Where are the champions of democracy? Why are they silent on these never ending killing of BJP workers in West Bengal?”

It should be stated here a BJP booth president’s body was found hanging in Haldia in East Midnapore district, July 28. Before that incident, the body of BJP leader and Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Ray was also found hanging near his home in North Dinajpur district. His family had alleged it was a ‘cold-blooded murder by TMC’.

Over the last few years, bodies of several BJP workers have been found hanging in different parts of the West Bengal.