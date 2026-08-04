Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday claimed that the BJP’s crushing defeat in the Bankipur assembly bypoll was the result of the negative politics of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Talking to reporters here, Yadav, the leader of opposition in the assembly, said that since Choudhary became the CM, the BJP has lost two elections – the MLC poll and the Bankipur bypoll.

CM Samrat Choudhary has totally failed to govern Bihar. Law and order has completely collapsed. The BJP’s crushing defeat in Bankipur assembly bypoll was the result of the negative politics of the CM, the RJD leader said.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor made a historic electoral debut Monday, winning the by-poll for the prestigious Bankipur assembly constituency, in a big blow to the BJP, which had held the seat since 1995.

The defeat, coming days after the massive Gen Z protests across the country, was even more stinging because the seat was last held by BJP president Nitin Nabin, whose elevation to the Rajya Sabha necessitated the by-election July 30.

Kishor, who got 64,151 votes, defeated BJP’s Neeraj Kumar by 19,324 votes. Kumar garnered 44,827 votes. Rekha Gupta of the RJD was a distant third with 14,273 votes.

We accept the mandate of the people of Bankipur. They voted against the BJP-led NDA and the CM, Yadav said.