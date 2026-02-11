New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari Wednesday raised questions about Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra’s alleged tax evasion and “abetment” under the income tax law.

Bhandari posted documents and references on his X handle in this regard and said, “Rather than filing fake cases in an attempt to intimidate people on social media, she should answer.”

He questioned whether she engaged in “wilful tax evasion” and abetment under income tax laws through transactions linked to a company owned by her husband, former BJD MP Pinaki Misra.

In the reposted content, Bhandari demanded answers from Moitra regarding her alleged provision of “professional services” to “White Lilly”, a company controlled by Misra.

He highlighted Misra’s purported admission in a May 8, 2014, interview that the entity had no active business, labelling it a shell company.

The post asked if the firm was used to disguise payments as “professional fees” to commit fraud, and whether such arrangements between Moitra and her husband constituted tax evasion under Section 276 of the Income Tax Act or related improprieties.

Bhandari further contended that these dealings raised concerns about impropriety, potential abetment under tax laws, and a serious violation of parliamentary ethics as per the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha.

He tagged the Income Tax Department, urging official attention, and contrasted Moitra’s actions with her reported practice of filing cases to intimidate critics on social media.

The allegations come amid Moitra’s recent personal developments, including her marriage to Pinaki Misra in a private ceremony in Germany in 2025. Misra, a senior advocate and four-time former Lok Sabha member from Puri, Odisha, has family interests in several companies, including real estate and hospitality firms like White Lily Estates Pvt Ltd, Jupiter Estates Pvt Ltd, and others, as noted in earlier media reports.

Moitra, the Krishnanagar MP from West Bengal, known for her outspoken style and past controversies such as the cash-for-query allegations, has not publicly responded to the latest claims as of now.

Bhandari’s post, which garnered significant engagement, including hundreds of likes and reposts, reflects ongoing political sparring between the BJP and opposition leaders, particularly those from Trinamool Congress. Such accusations, if substantiated, could invite scrutiny from tax authorities and ethics bodies.