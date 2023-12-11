Bhopal: Three Central observers of BJP interacted with party MLAs and core committee members Monday after reaching Bhopal to decide the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the crucial legislative party meeting.

The meeting started at 4 PM.

The Central observers, including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha head K Laxman, and secretary Asha Lakra, reached Bhopal by a special plane at around 11.30 am.

A meeting of the core committee was held at the state BJP headquarters where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior leaders Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, and Kailash Vijaywargiya were present, sources said.

The names of Tomar, Patel, and Vijaywargiya are also doing rounds for the post of chief minister. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is one of the contenders for the top post, has not yet reached the state headquarters.

After the core committee meeting, a group photo session was held.

Meanwhile, supporters of Chouhan, Tomar, Patel, and Vijaywargiya gathered outside the party headquarters and slogans were raised in favour of their respective leaders.

Earlier in the day, Khattar, K Laxman, and Lakra landed at Bhopal airport in a special plane where they were welcomed by MP BJP chief VD Sharma and other leaders.

From the airport, the three observers headed to the chief minister’s residence to meet CM Chouhan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in MP following the November 17 polls, winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, leaving the Congress a distant second with 66 seats.

The state BJP office is decked up with flowers and posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the slogan “MP ke Man Mein Modi, Desh Ke Man Mein Modi”.

PTI