Bhubaneswar: BJP nominee Debashish Samantaray’s nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from Odisha were found valid, sources said Tuesday.

Samantaray had filed four sets of nomination papers for the June 18 by-poll. Following the verification process, election authorities accepted all required documents, officially clearing his candidature for the contest, the sources added.

The by-election was necessitated by a vacancy in the Upper House, and the polling is scheduled for June 18.

Samantaray filed his nomination last week in the presence of Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and senior BJP leaders. A former BJD leader, he resigned from the party May 25, and joined the BJP the following day in New Delhi.

PNN