Mumbai: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic about his film Black completing 16 years of release Thursday. Amitabh Bachchan said that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was way ahead of its time.

“It has been 16 years…since Debraj Sahai. Black… a movie way ahead of its time. Every dialogue, every instance in the movie was so beautifully crafted, that it has engraved its existence in everyone’s heart, including mine. #16YearsOfBlack #RaniMukerji #SanjayLeelaBhansali,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter.

See link: See link: https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1357292581684584448

In the critically acclaimed film, ‘Big B’ plays Debraj Sahai, teacher of a specially-abled girl Michelle McNally. The girl was born with visual and hearing impairment. The character of Michelle was played by Rani Mukerji.

On the work front, Big B has a busy year ahead. He is currently shooting for the Ajay Devgn directorial film MayDay. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

The 78-year-old actor also has upcoming films like the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer Chehre, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. There is also an untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.