Chhatrapur/Bhanjanagar: The annual blackbuck census in Ghumusar South, Ghumusar North and Berhampur Forest Ranges will begin Thursday.

According to reports, altogether 18 units have been formed comprising forest officials and students who have been imparted training on the procedure of the census at a special camp organised inside Lalsingh nursery of North Ghumusar Wednesday.

During the training session, divisional forest officer (DFO) Himanshu Sekhar Mohanty explained to the officials about the necessary steps to be taken to ensure smooth conduct of the census.

Assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Bibek Das held a detailed session on the rules and regulations of the survey.

He said that no one is allowed to take selfies with the endangered species.

He further mentioned to strictly maintain the integrity of the census reports.

The exercise will be conducted in two phases during the day – one phase will be conducted from 6 am to 9 am, and the other between 4 pm and 6 pm.

The ACF said they anticipate an increase in the blackbuck population from the count of 404 last year.

“Conservation of these animals has been satisfactory so far, as there are chances of a rise in their count,” Das added.

Among other trainers were ACF Bimal Pradhan, Mujagarh ranger Bimbadhar Sahu, Tarasing ranger Prasant Behera, central range forest officer Prithviraj Pradhan and forest animal expert Uma Biswal.