Aska: Population of endangered Indian antelopes (blackbucks) is increasing in Ganjam district, thanks to the tireless efforts the villagers around Aska forest range under Ghumusar forest division.

The villagers here are pulling out all the stops to protect the rare species, which are generally found in Rajasthan, owing to their religious beliefs.

From providing food, growing plants, protecting the herbivores from poachers, to guarding the forest, the villagers are leaving no stones unturned to save this Antelope Cervicapra, also known as Krushnasara’ or ‘Baliharina’ and even ‘Kala Barisia’ in different pockets of the district.

In Ganjam district, this kind of Indian antelope is found in the areas of Bhetnoi in Aska block and Balipadar of Buguda block.

Besides Aska and Buguda, this animal is also found in Polsara, Khallikote and Jagannathprasad blocks. Blackbucks live on fresh tender leaves, grass, crops, cereals, vegetables and shrubs.

They feed for a long time, and select succulent grasses, tender shoots of crops and plants, which help them maintain water balance in their bodies. They can survive without drinking water for a day to a week.

Locals with the help of the Forest department have constructed more than 10 ponds in order to meet the drinking water need of the blackbucks.

Every year, the Forest department cultivates grass on both government and private lands for the blackbucks to feed on them.

The belief that presence of blackbucks in paddy fields brings prosperity to the villagers has greatly contributed to the conservation of these species.

The villagers do not kill the animal even if it strays into the fields and grazes on their crop. As the story goes, over a century ago, there was a long spell of drought in the area.

During this period, a small herd of blackbucks appeared here after which it rained and the drought spell was broken.

Since then, people have started protecting these animals religiously as they feel that their fate is linked with these blackbucks.

The Forest department and 70 villagers in the district collectively have formed a committee named as ‘Blackbuck Conservation Committee’ to protect the endangered species.

However, road accidents often turn fatal for the animals.

