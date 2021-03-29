Kabul: Three police officers were killed and two civilians injured in two separate roadside bomb blasts in Afghanistan, authorities confirmed.

In eastern Laghman province, three officers of Afghan National Police (ANP) were killed when an armoured vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in Omarzai, a locality on the outskirts of provincial capital Mehtarlam city, on Sunday afternoon, a provincial source told Xinhua news agency.

In northern Kunduz province, two civilians were seriously wounded after their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Qalay-i-Zal district on Sunday morning, a provincial government spokesman, Esmatullah Muradi, told Xinhua.

Militants in Afghanistan have been using home-made Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to target security forces, and the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians.