Lucknow: A massive fire broke out at a slum cluster in the Vikas Nagar area of the state capital Wednesday evening, destroying about 200 shanties and causing widespread panic among locals.

The fire was now largely under control, officials said, adding that no loss of life or serious injuries were reported in the initial assessment.

The blaze, which started around late afternoon in a vacant plot near the Ring Road, spread rapidly due to strong winds and the presence of flammable materials in the huts.

Locals said that several small LPG cylinders exploded in the heat; however, there was no confirmation about this officially.

Thick plumes of black smoke were seen from several kilometres away.

Hotels and various automobile showrooms are located near the area where the fire broke out.

The operation was made difficult by frequent explosions of small cooking gas cylinders kept inside the dwellings, a fire department official said.

Panic gripped the locality as residents scrambled to save their belongings, which were gutted in the fire.

An investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the blaze, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directing the officials to expedite the relief and rescue operation.

Police Commissioner Amrendra K Singh said, We have contained the fire from spreading and added that the fire will be completely doused soon.

On the losses in the incident, he said, as per initial estimates, there were about 200 shanties that had been affected. Further assessment of the situation was underway, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who reached the spot, told PTI that no casualties have been reported yet and assured that a high-level probe would be ordered into the matter.

We have alerted the health department and deployed ambulances, he added.

District Magistrate Vishak G said that due to the fire, family members got separated, and the administration was trying to unite them.

There is no casualty as of now, but we are trying to identify those missing due to the incident, he said.