Bhubaneswar: The honourable President of India Ramnath Kovind is to confer National Awards to 47 awardees including teacher Tapas Kumar Mohanty of Khurda Bhima Bhoi School for the Blind, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day Saturday.

As a veteran teacher of a blind school, Mohanty has devoted himself to developing practicable and adaptable methodologies for the teaching of children with visual impairment. He has brought out many publications based on teaching practices as well as many audio books for the visually challenged to keep up with learning needs at higher education levels.

He has earned respect as an important State Resource Person for developing teaching-learning materials and processes for the teaching of children with special needs in general schools as well as a trainer for orienting school teachers on the use of these practices.

Notably, National Awards are given to teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day as a recognition to exemplary contributions of teachers in the country. It is a token of honour to those teachers who have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students, through their commitment and selfless endeavours.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and MoS for Education Sanjay Dhotre will be present on the occasion.

PNN