Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Saturday organised two blood donation camps with the help of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre in Bhubaneswar and Marwari Yuva Manch in Cuttack in order to address the acute shortage of blood at blood banks.

The camp, held at the office of the CRPF DIG in Bhubaneswar managed to collect 30 units of blood while 39 units of blood were collected at the camp in Cuttack.

The Commissionerate Police, till now, has collected as many as 141 units of blood from five voluntary blood donation camps organised by the Commissionerate Police.

The blood has been sent to blood banks of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack keeping in view the need of blood in cases of Thalassemia, Sickle cell Anaemia patients, cancer patients and other urgent cases.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police Saturday also continued to distribute free masks and organised awareness campaigns at various localities in the twin city.