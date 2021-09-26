Jaipur: Rajasthan Police Sunday arrested five people who were accused of selling bluetooth-equipped ‘chappals’ (slippers) worth Rs 6 lakh to candidates to crack the much talked about REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) exam to become government teachers in the state.

The gang was busted in Bikaner district after police sensed foul play in Ajmer and arrested an accused for helping candidate crack exam with bluetooth device. A thorough investigation brought in newer facts and more people were arrested from Bikaner too.

Police officials said that the accused were helping candidates to solve the question paper via the Bluetooth device installed in their slippers’ sole which was sold to them for Rs 6 lakh. The Bluetooth was connected with mini ear phone which was connected with the candidate’s ear and someone else from outside was helping the candidates to cheat. It was skin coloured and quite small which are difficult to be seen with eyes.

Police officials confirmed that the accused designed these Bluetooth-equipped slippers and sold them to candidates for Rs 6 lakh to cheat in the exam. It is being investigated as to who all were sold these slippers.

Mobile internet and SMS were snapped in several districts of Rajasthan for 12 hours to prevent cheating in the REET exam. But people devised new ways to cheat in the exam. Some 16 lakh students took the test for 31,000 posts in government schools, making it the biggest exam in the state.

The state government arranged free travel for candidates amid the Covid pandemic.