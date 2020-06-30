Bengaluru: The citys civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has deployed two large disinfectant mist spraying cannons to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said Monday.

“A good sustainable low cost mist cannon machine. It will be helpful for infection management,” said BBMP Mayor M. Gowtham Kumar at the launch.

Mounted on a truck, the disinfectant cannon sprays a thin mist of solution in the air, drawing it from large connected tanks.

Procured from the American Road Technology and Solutions (ARTS) company, the cannons deploy a mechanism called ‘water mist tech technology’.

With advanced nozzles, the cannons generate spray droplets as small as 20-50 micron size.

“Since the water particle size is equivalent to dust particle size, they combine together and the dust settles to the ground faster,” said a civic body official.

According to the official, the cannons are sustainable and cost effective to fight a disease like Covid-19 as the cannon carrying trucks can move all over the city spraying the disinfectant.