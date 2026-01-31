Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards inclusive urban development and housing security, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday allotted permanent houses to 167 eligible families through a transparent lottery system.

The houses were allotted under the Buddha Vihar Housing Project at Chandrasekharpur, benefiting families from more than 10 slum settlements across the City.

The allotment ceremony was attended by Housing and Urban Development and Public Enterprises Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, who distributed the allotment letters as the chief guest.

Among those present on the occasion were BMC Mayor Sulochana Das and BMC Commissioner and BDA Vice-Chairman Chanchal Rana.