Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday presented its draft budget of Rs 1,050 crore for the financial year 2026–27 during the 38th General Council and Special Budget Meeting at BMC headquarters.

Out of the total proposed outlay, Rs 300 crore is expected from BMC’s own revenue, while Rs 750 crore will come as a government grant. Addressing the council, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das stressed the importance of enhancing BMC’s own revenue collection, stating that increased revenue would directly impact the quantum of grants received from the 15th and 16th Finance Commissions.

She advised all officials to work strictly within rules and regulations to strengthen the corporation’s financial position.

Delivering the welcome address, BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana sought the coordination of corporators to make the upcoming Patha Utsav at Infocity attractive and successful.

In a major public health decision, the general council resolved to strictly enforce the state government’s ban on gutkha.

The council resolved that the sale of gutkha in BMC vending zones, OMFED booths, and all BMC-controlled areas will invite strict action.

Enforcement drives against gutkha will be intensified across the City.

No gutkha-related hoardings will be allowed within BMC limits. Agencies found installing such advertisements will be penalised.

The council emphasised strict implementation of the state government’s gutkha prohibition law to safeguard public health.

The council discussed the future of Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWC) operating from rented premises.

As per government directions, rent payments will no longer be made, and these centres will be shifted to government or their own buildings.

However, the council unanimously decided that no UHWC under BMC will be shut down. Work on a state-of-the-art fish market near Pandara has already begun, the council was informed.

Directions were issued to complete the ISCKON and Rasulgarh drainage projects before the onset of the monsoon.

Desilting of major drains as well as drains in inner lanes is also to be completed before the rainy season.

The council further decided to immediately start the renovation of the Chandrasekharpur Kalyan Mandap and to rehabilitate the affected families of Hatapodi No 1 within 30 days.

The mayor also proposed the construction of ward offices in all wards by the end of the next financial year.