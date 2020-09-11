Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure hassle-free accommodation and easy movement of outstation students who will appear in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) September 13, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made necessary arrangements. Students will be provided free accommodation and transportation within the state capital. The students will be appearing in the examinations amid the COVID-19. So BMC is taking all necessary precautions.

BMC has taken over hostels of five engineering colleges for the accommodation of the outstation students. Students and their parents who are coming from other districts or far off places can stay there safely, BMC sources informed.

Sanitised vehicles have also been arranged for students to take them to NEET examination centres.

“About 15,000 students are set to appear the examination at 31 centres in Bhubaneswar. Special arrangements have been made for their accommodation at five locations including transportation of the students coming from other districts,” BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary informed Friday.

In view of COVID-19 outbreak as well as for safety of students, each hostel will have a medical team with adequate sanitation facilities. In each accommodation centre, a special COVID-19 observer will be deputed. ADUPHO (Additional District Urban Public Health Officer) Dr CVSN Rao will attend to any candidate who falls sick.

Accommodation centres for outstation students:

Gandhi Institute of Technological Advancement, Madanpur Silicon Institute of Technology, Infocity Mahavir Engineering College, Pitapalli Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology, Mancheswar CV Raman Global University, Janla

PNN