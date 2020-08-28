Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for JEE (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants, the state government announced Friday to provide transportation and accommodation for needy students.

Addressing a presser here, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said, “JEE (Main) and NEET are two important examinations for many students. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the exams in 26 centres in seven towns of Odisha. About 37,000 students of the state are likely to appear for the test in the centres from September 1 to 6.”

“Many students make advance planning for the crucial JEE Main examination. Despite the prevailing situation, the examination is being conducted. Therefore, the students might be facing difficulty in arrangements of their transportation and accommodations. Keeping this in mind and as per Chief Minister’s instructions, I would like to inform that the state government will ensure transportation and accommodation of all needy students appearing for the exam,” Tripathy said.

The free transportation facility will be provided from the district headquarters to the exam centres along with the return journey, he said.

The state government will also facilitate hassle-free movement of students who have arranged their transportation and accommodation, he assured. The government has decided to relax the lockdown order to implement the decision.

The chief secretary said that all district administrations and police departments have been instructed to ensure free movement of the candidates and also the person accompanying them. Candidates can use their admit card to avail the facility.

“About 16,000 to 17,000 candidates are likely to attend the exam in Cuttack & Bhubaneswar. We don’t have any information about the other candidates. We don’t have much time also. Therefore, I appeal all students to provide information to the nearest nodal ITI so that we can arrange buses for them,” he stated.