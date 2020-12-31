Mumbai: Bowing before public sentiments, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday permitted New Year celebrations by tweaking certain rules, a top official said.

BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal said citizens can continue the New Year eve celebrations provided they do it indoors after 11 p.m. in view of the Covid-19 night curfew (11 p.m.-6 a.m.) in force till January 5.

“Don’t stop the party, Mumbai – Just take it indoors after 11.00 p.m!” said the BMC in a tweet.

In another relief, restaurants are now allowed to deliver food to homes in the city after 11 p.m. Earlier, they were mandated to stop all home-deliveries at 11 p.m.

Chahal said that the Covid prevention norms will have to be followed to ensure Mumbai rings in the New Year 2021 with safety.

The fresh set of rules came exactly a week after the BMC had banned all celebrations after 11 p.m., including on building terraces, disappointing many prospective revelers across the city.

Even the hotel industry had resigned to the norms by announcing that they would herald the New Year 2021 coinciding with Thailand time at 11 p.m.

In anticipation of their first major outing, lakhs of Mumbaikars had made bookings in hotels, resorts at hill stations, beaches, farmhouses, jungle and other tourist destinations.

Since the New Year festivities coincide with a long weekend, people have gone out of the way to make it memorable after over nine months of pandemic restrictions.

IANS