Bhubaneswar: A sweetshop owner was slapped with Rs 5,000 fine near Bomikhal here Monday by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The owner was fined for opening his shop without seeking permission from the BMC.

BMC has granted permission for some shops to open as lockdown rules are slowly being relaxed in some parts of Odisha. However, eateries have not got the go-ahead to start functioning. So by opening his shop, the owner had violated rules for which he was fined.

Notably, following the notification Union Home Ministry of relaxing lockdown norms, the Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Department has said that all shops registered under the Odisha Shops & Commercial Establishments Act, 1956 including shops in residential complexes except multi-brand and single-brand malls, outside the limits of municipal bodies, with 50% strength of workers are allowed to function.

However, no such relaxation has been offered for shops in the state capital. This is because the city had emerged as a hotspot in the recent past.

PNN