Bhubaneswar: Hit by the latest fad, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has jumped into the bandwagon of spreading awareness among citizens for cleanliness with help of popular dialogue from the recent blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. The Telugu movie starring Allu Arjun has found a special liking with its audience breaking several records in Indian cinema. Apart from an engaging story, a number of punch lines have quite impressed the moviegoers.

In a bid to spread awareness among denizens for keeping their surroundings clean and green in the Capital city, the BMC used one of such punch lines from the movie: ‘Din Ho Ya Raat, Main Jhukega Nahi’ (Day or Night, I won’t bend) to ‘Din Ho Ya Raat, Mai Kachra Bahar Phekega Nahi’ (Day or Night, I won’t throw garbage outside).

The post included a picture showing Allu Arjun aka Pushparaj in his iconic pose from the movie in which he has multiple times delivered the iconic dialogue.

The civic body of the state’s Capital adopted the film-like approach to spread awareness to ensure cleanliness. The BMC tweeted Monday, “Never Ever Throw Garbage Outside! Always put it in a dustbin & hand it over to the Safaiwalas to keep your surrounding & city clean and green.”

Earlier January 28, the State Transport Authority (STA) also used a similar approach to warn traffic offenders. STA’s picture message read, “Pushpa Ho Ya Pushparaj, Bina Helmet Ka Challan Sabka Katega.” Further, the STA post read, “#Pushpa or #PushpaRaj rule is same for all. Always wear a helmet while riding a bike. Else, not only you will pay fine but also you will endanger your life.”