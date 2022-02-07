Jaleswar: Cattle trafficking have seen a sharp rise through this border pocket of Balasore district due to negligence and apathetic attitude of the administrative and police officials, a report said. The traffickers pack the bovines like sardines in containers, pick-up vans and trucks and transport them to the slaughter houses of neighbouring West Bengal and elsewhere.

It has been alleged that a well-oiled racket is working behind the scene in operating this illegal business. They are getting help through agents or middlemen living in various parts of the state.

Even many local youths are involved in cattle trafficking as it is very lucrative. Youths can be seen herding hundreds of cattle on the road to the neighbouring state.

The miscreants usually pack 25 cattle in a pick-up van, 45 in a truck and over hundreds in a container vehicle during trafficking. Many of the cattle die on way following which the traffickers dump the carcass on roadside and flee with the remaining bovines. The carcass slowly decomposes and emanates such a foul smell that it becomes unbearable.

Locals alleged that the illegal business is flourishing due to involvement of the anti-socials with the traffickers. Moreover, lack of action has only emboldened the traffickers to carry out their business with impunity. Hardly anyone is concerned about this illegal business which is taking place in open violation of Animal Cruelty Act-1980.

Reports said that cattle trafficking have become a regular affair in the area but Tuesday it picks up the most where one can find scores of vehicles transporting the bovines. However, administrative officials despite being aware of this illegal trade have failed to take any action against the traffickers.

This has only suited the traffickers who carry out their business without any fear of any reprisal.

In a recent incident, locals alerted the police after they noticed cattle in a moving vehicle at Kamalpur grunting, January 31 night. Police raided the place and seized the vehicle.

Locals claimed that conducting frequent raids and establishment of cattle shelters (Goshalas) in the bordering areas could go a long way in preventing cattle trafficking in the state and help conserve the cattle population.

When contacted, Rojalin Behera, IIC of Jaleswar police station said raids are conducted at regular intervals. However, upon seizure the bovines are sent to Balasore as there is no cattle shelter at Jaleswar.