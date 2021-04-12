Bhubaneswar: In view of the COVID-19 showing an upward trend in the state capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday identified three OYO Hotels and Rooms to be used as paid quarantine and isolation facilities.

In this regard, exercising his powers as the empowered officer to take measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary issued an order mentioning the names of pay and use facilities and other terms and conditions.

Since the second wave of COVID-19 has already set in, it may lead to requirement of large number of quarantine and isolation facilities to house asymptomatic or mild symptomatic positive patients.

During this period, the requirement of pay and use quarantine and isolation facilities may also emerge. This is why the BMC consulted with the OYO and prepared a list of such facilities.

The paid quarantine facilities are MAA Guest House 02 near KIIT transport, KIIM Hospital in Patia area and MAA SUM Palace at Kalinga Nagar, Ghatikia near SUM Hospital. Similarly, the paid isolation facility is MAA Guest House at Gajapati Nagar near Kalinga Hospital.

The terms and conditions will be the same as devised earlier and communicated to OYO during the initial stage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

PNN