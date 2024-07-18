Bhubaneswar: The recent visit of Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra to various areas within the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spurred immediate and impactful actions. Following his directives, officials have swiftly initiated repair works, notably in the Laxmisagar area. Street lights, for instance, were promptly restored and are now fully operational since last night.

In response to public demand, the Minister also prioritised the urgent repair of roads near the Fishery Tank. The BMC’s engineering team, supported by dedicated masons, labourers, and machinery, got engaged in laying WMM (wet mix macadam) to ensure durable repairs. The efforts are slated for completion within a stringent timeline, covering approximately 400-500 meters of road overnight. Mahapatra also conducted a thorough inspection of various water bodies under BMC’s jurisdiction accompanied by Mayor Sulochana Das, MLA Babu Singh, local leader Jagannatha Pradhan, BMC Commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) vice chairman Balwant Singh. The minister’s proactive approach has prompted BMC into swift action, demonstrating keen responsiveness to community needs